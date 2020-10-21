ï»¿Wednesday, 21 October 2020
They once knew which lines not to cross. But Arab journalists say the lines are expanding

Added: 21.10.2020 10:05 | 5 views | 0 comments

Source: classic107.com
Source: classic107.com

BEIRUT â€” One evening in late August, Emad Hajjaj, Jordanâ€™s top editorial cartoonist, was driving back with his family from a day trip to the Dead Sea when police arrested him at a routine security checkpoint. He assumed it was because of a previous traffic ticket. He was wrong. More than 24 hours later, after being shuttled from one police station to the next, he appeared before a military tribunal. His charge? Disturbing peaceful relations with a friendly nation. In his case, that meant the United Arab Emirates, an ally and sometime patron of Jordan. On the morning of his arrest, Hajjaj had tweeted his latest cartoon for the New Arab, a London-based newspaper funded by Qatar. The...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Beirut, London, Journalists, SPA, Jordan, Emirates, Police



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

Hospitals

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Police

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved