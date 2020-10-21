Added: 21.10.2020 10:05 | 5 views | 0 comments

BEIRUT â€” One evening in late August, Emad Hajjaj, Jordanâ€™s top editorial cartoonist, was driving back with his family from a day trip to the Dead Sea when police arrested him at a routine security checkpoint. He assumed it was because of a previous traffic ticket. He was wrong. More than 24 hours later, after being shuttled from one police station to the next, he appeared before a military tribunal. His charge? Disturbing peaceful relations with a friendly nation. In his case, that meant the United Arab Emirates, an ally and sometime patron of Jordan. On the morning of his arrest, Hajjaj had tweeted his latest cartoon for the New Arab, a London-based newspaper funded by Qatar. The...