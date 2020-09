Philippines deports US soldier convicted of killing a woman



The Philippines has deported a US soldier convicted of killing a woman in the country six years ago, days after President Rodrigo Duterte granted him an absolute pardon, in a controversial move that sparked widespread outrage across the nation. The 25-year-old Marine, Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, was convicted of killing Jennifer Laude in a hotel in Olongapo outside a former US navy base northwest of the capital Manila in 2014. He was sentenced in 2015 to a term of six to...