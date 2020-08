Added: 08.08.2020 10:06 | 4 views | 0 comments

A top US intelligence official has warned of China, Russia and Iran meddling in the upcoming presidential elections . "We assess that China prefers that President Trump -- whom Beijing sees as unpredictable -- does not win reelection," said William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. "China has been expanding its influence...