Added: 05.08.2020 10:35 | 11 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Critics of President Donald Trump are calling the death of Herman Cain “murder” or “suicide.” The former Tea Party Activist, GOP presidential candidate, and business executive died after contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus at the president’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was not the first to die from attending the president’s rally, nor will he be the last. Others moreover have contracted and died from the virus after attending similar meetings and the president’s fundraisers. Many of the attendees claim there is tremendous peer pressure to not wear facemasks or practice social distancing which would help limit the virus from...