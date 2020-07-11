Added: 10.07.2020 16:35 | 11 views | 0 comments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally re-converted Istanbulâ€™s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court annulled a 1934 decision that had turned it into a museum. Erdogan signed a decree handing over Hagia Sophia to Turkeyâ€™s Religious Affairs Presidency and declaring it open to Muslim worship. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. APâ€™s earlier story follows below. Turkeyâ€™s highest administrative court on Friday issued a ruling that paves the way for the government to convert Istanbulâ€™s iconic Hagia Sophia â€” a former cathedral-turned-mosque that now serves as a museum â€” back into a Muslim house of worship. The Council of State threw its weight...