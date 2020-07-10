Added: 10.07.2020 11:25 | 4 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The day Donald Trump assumed the office of the presidency, many Americans feared that there was a clear mismatch in character. He had, after all, bragged about his personal immorality, boasted of marital infidelity and womanizing, belittled political opponents-especially women, dehumanized people with disabilities, and ignited racial tensions with his rhetoric. Something else he did was brag that finding ways to avoid paying taxes made him “smart.” (1) All the Justice You Can Afford to Buy At its core, the office of the presidency depends on following the rule of law and answering to Congress, and a measure of civic virtue and responsibility....