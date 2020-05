Added: 31.05.2020 20:10 | 10 views | 0 comments

Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have set foot on the International Space Station (ISS), more than two hours after docking with the orbiting laboratory. The pair had to wait for pressure and leak checks to be completed before exiting the Crew Dragon capsule. They were greeted by fellow American Chris Cassidy as well as two other space station residents, Russia cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, as they made their way out of their...