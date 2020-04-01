Added: 01.04.2020 11:21 | 11 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The word corruption has a long tradition of playing an important role in most countriesâ€™ political transformations. For the United States, charges of corruption were an essential force in creating the Constitution and a part of every debate about governmental structure. It even led to the downfall of several administrations: the Jacksonian presidency and spoil system; the Grant administration and Whiskey Ring Scandal; Garfieldâ€™s assassination due to officials appointed on the basis of patronage instead of merit; Warren G. Hardingâ€™s Teapot Dome Scandal; and Richard M. Nixonâ€™s Watergate. Great power ultimately brings great responsibility, and...