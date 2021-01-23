8 million nonfilers might have to file 2020 taxes if they want to claim stimulus money

If you don't usually file taxes because you're on SSI or SSDI, you're retired or you don't meet the IRS' income threshold, you'll need to take an extra step to claim your missing stimulus money. Here's how.