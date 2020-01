Added: 21.01.2020 13:19 | 9 views | 0 comments

President Trump gave a speech touting his economic record after arriving at Davos and blasting the Senate impeachment trial. Mr. Trump campaigned against the global elite in 2016 and seized this opportunity to highlight the current economy and his recent trade deals with Mexico, Canada and China. Paula Reid reports on whether he can stay focused on that positive economic message and not on his frustration with the impeachment process back at home.