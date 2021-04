Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Son's Acting Role in The Walking Dead



Added: 16.04.2021 3:47 | 13 views | 0 comments



The Walking Dead is about to become an even bigger family affair. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has starred as Negan on the series for the past five years, previously revealed that his... The Walking Dead is about to become an even bigger family affair. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has starred as Negan on the series for the past five years, previously revealed that his... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Walking