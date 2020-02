Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Confirms Hopper Is Alive



Added: 14.02.2020 14:46 | 13 views | 0 comments



He's alive! Netflix has just dropped the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 4! The teaser, which clocks in at just under a minute, reveals the fate of Hopper (David... He's alive! Netflix has just dropped the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 4! The teaser, which clocks in at just under a minute, reveals the fate of Hopper (David... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Netflix