Members of NASA’s Curiosity rover mission team have combined two versions of the black-and-white images of Martian mountains from different times of the day and added colors to create a rare postcard from Mars. On November 16, 2021, the Curiosity team commanded the rover to take two sets of composite images, capturing the scene at [...]