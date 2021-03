Physicists Suggest Existence of New Type of Dark Energy



Added: 03.03.2021 22:33 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.denofgeek.com



Recent measurements of the expansion rate of the Universe have plunged the standard model of cosmology, the ΛCDM model, into a crisis. In a new paper published in the journal Physical Review D, a duo of physicists at the University of Southern Denmark proposes a simple resolution to this problem. “Recent direct measurements of the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: ISIS