Scientists have extracted and sequenced mitochondrial DNA from a partial femur of an ancient dog that lived in Alaska 10,150 years ago. Their results, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, demonstrate that the animal belonged to a lineage of dogs that diverged from Siberian dogs around 16,700 years ago and may be [...]