Hubble Observes Young Supernova Remnant in Small Magellanic Cloud



A massive star exploded in the Small Magellanic Cloud between 2,000 and 1,000 years ago and left behind an expanding, gaseous remnant called 1E 0102.2-7219. By using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers retraced the speedy shrapnel from the stellar explosion to calculate a more accurate estimate of the location and time of the event.