A team of scientists from the United Kingdom and Spain has demonstrated that a technique called fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy in conjunction with a fluorescent probe can identify four-stranded ‘quadruple helix’ DNA structures within nuclei of live cells. Guanine-rich sequences of DNA can fold into tetra-stranded helical assemblies known as G-quadruplexes. These structures are implicated [...]