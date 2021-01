Astronomers Find Periodically Flaring Black Hole in Distant Galaxy



Added: 13.01.2021 21:23 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: news.ucsc.edu



An active galactic nucleus in the center of ESO 253-G003, an active galaxy over 570 million light-years away in the southern constellation of Pictor, erupts roughly every 114 days, according to a paper to be published in the Astrophysical Journal. ASASSN-14ko was first detected on November 14, 2014, by the All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » 4K Tags: EU