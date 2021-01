Mindfulness can improve mental health and wellbeing -- but unlikely to work for everyone

Mindfulness courses can reduce anxiety, depression and stress and increase mental wellbeing within most but not all non-clinical settings, say a team of researchers. They also found that mindfulness may be no better than other practices aimed at improving mental health and wellbeing.