Added: 01.12.2020 15:41 | 4 views | 0 comments

A gene called GATA6 (GATA binding protein 6) regulates aging of human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (MSCs), according to new research from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Cellular reprogramming can reverse the aging that leads to a decline in the activities and functions of MSC cells. This is something that researchers have known for a while. But [...]