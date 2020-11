Added: 24.11.2020 16:24 | 12 views | 0 comments

An international team of scientist from the United States, the United Kingdom and Taiwan has developed the world’s smallest memristor. Their results appear in the journal Nature Nanotechnology. In 2018, University of Texas at Austin’s Professor Deji Akinwande and colleagues created what was then the thinnest memory storage device, dubbed ‘atomristor,’ with a single atomic [...]