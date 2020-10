Added: 21.10.2020 13:51 | 8 views | 0 comments

When temperatures go below a critical limit, sleeping lizards lose their grip and fall out of trees. But when researchers collected the scaled survivors of a record cold snap, they discovered that a Miami lizard community responded in an unexpected way: all of them could now tolerate cold temperatures down to about 42 degrees Fahrenheit, regardless of their species' previous ability to withstand cold.