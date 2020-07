Added: 09.07.2020 16:54 | 4 views | 0 comments

A team of astronomers from Israel and the United States has discovered a vast stream of 250 stars of extragalactic origin in the vicinity of our Solar System. “Galaxies form by swallowing other galaxies,” said lead author Dr. Lina Necib, a postdoctoral researcher in the Walter Burke Institute for Theoretical Physics at Caltech. “We’ve assumed [...]