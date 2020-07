Study: Staring at Deep Red Light Can Improve Naturally Declining Vision



Source: naturalnews.com



Looking at 670-nm red light for three minutes a day can significantly improve cone color contrast sensitivity (the ability to detect colors) and rod sensitivity (the ability to see in low light), according to a new study published in the Journals of Gerontology: Series A. "As you age your visual system declines significantly, particularly once [...]