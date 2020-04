Upper ocean water masses shrinking in changing climate: Less efficient CO2 sink



Added: 06.04.2020 16:25 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.trekearth.com



The oceans help buffer the Earth from climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide and heat at the surface and transporting it to the deep ocean. New research indicates the North Atlantic Subtropical Mode Water, an upper ocean water mass, is shrinking in a changing climate and becoming a less efficient sink for heat and carbon dioxide. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Climate change