New temperature sensing mechanism in plants



Source: www.science-a2z.com



Cell biologists reveal the phytochrome B molecule has unexpected dynamics activated by temperature, and behaves differently depending on the temperature and type of light. As climate change warms the world, crop growth patterns and flowering times will change. A better understanding of how phytochromes regulate the seasonal rhythms of plant growth will help scientists develop crops for optimal growth under the new climate and might shed light on cancer in animals. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Climate change, Cancer Tags: Animals