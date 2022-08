Ascott opens over 56% more units in 1H 2022

Added: 08.08.2022 2:30 | 2 views | 0 comments

CapitaLand Investment Limited’s (CLI) wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is acquiring a freehold asset in Tokyo, Japan via the Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund (ASRGF), Ascott’s private equity fund with Qatar Investment Authority.