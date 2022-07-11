ITE HCMC 2022: Your must-attend travel event in Vietnam and Asia

The 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022) takes place from 8 to 10 September 2022 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.