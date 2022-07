TUMI enters official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur



Added: 03.07.2022 23:00 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: sportgrill.co.uk



Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and TUMI announced today a new partnership designating TUMI as an Official Partner of the Club’s pre-season tour to Korea this July. With this partnership, TUMI will outfit the team and the Club’s full travel delegation with its travel luggage and lifestyle accessories. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Football