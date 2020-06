KKR, Ambersand Capital in joint bid for Oxford Immunotec: sources



A consortium of private equity firms KKR & Co Inc and Ampersand Capital Partners has approached Oxford Immunotec Global Plc , a medical diagnostics company that develops tests to identify tuberculosis, with a $400 million acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.