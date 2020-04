Added: 06.04.2020 0:05 | 6 views | 0 comments

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet Plc , has warned that he will not inject any fresh equity into the airline until it terminates a contract with Airbus SE for 4.5 billion pounds ($5.50 billion), according to a letter https://easy.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020-04-05-stelios-media-statement-on-easyjet-and-airbus-for-release-6april20-final.pdf posted on EasyGroup's website.