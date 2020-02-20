U.S. meeting on Huawei, China policy still on for Thursday despite Trump tweets: sources

A meeting of U.S. government officials to discuss further curbs on exports to Huawei and China is still on for Thursday, two sources said, despite a pushback from President Donald Trump against stricter limits on shipments of U.S. products overseas.