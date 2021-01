Added: 15.01.2021 9:03 | 9 views | 0 comments

There's a distance of just over two miles between the Lincoln Memorial and the US Capitol. It was in 1963, on the Lincoln Memorial's steps, that The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. told the 250,000 people gathered there: "I have a dream that one day [...] the rough places will be made plain and the crooked places will be made straight [...] and all flesh shall see it together."