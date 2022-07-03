ï»¿Sunday, 03 July 2022
At least 81 injured in womenâ€™s march in Mexico City

Added: 02.07.2022 19:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

Hundreds of women marched on Mexicoâ€™s seat of government on Monday, some carrying their children, others blowtorches, bats and hammers, prepared for a confrontation they hoped would force the country to tackle rampant violence against women. The International Womenâ€™s Day protest was fuelled by anger at the countryâ€™s president AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador, who has backed a politician accused by several women of rape in a country that suffers some of the worldâ€™s worst rates of gender violence. Despite a rift within the governing party over the issue, Mr LÃ³pez Obrador has supported the politician before June elections. As the protesters gathered around the national palace â€“ Mr Lopez Obradorâ€™s...

