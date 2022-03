â€˜Itâ€™s not safeâ€™: Report finds children want life away from Syria

‘It’s not safe’: Report finds children want life away from Syria



Added: 31.03.2022 18:18 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theguardian.com



Hundreds of Syrian children say they cannot imagine leading a life in their war-torn country, with many citing discrimination and poverty as main factors, a new report says. The 40-page study, released on Tuesday by Save the Children, comes as Syria marks 10 years since the beginning of its bloody war, now widely seen as a proxy conflict. The war began shortly after Syrians in 2011 joined a wave of anti-government Arab Spring uprisings taking place across the region. In response, authorities launched a brutal crackdown on dissent. Millions fled the country, and hundreds of thousands have since been killed. The report, Anywhere but Syria, includes testimonies from 1,900 youths between the... More in article.wn.com » Syria, Government, NFL, USA Tags: Children