Ghani Opposes Proposal for Interim Afghan Government



Added: 13.03.2022



ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan's Taliban said Saturday that their leaders had restarted peace talks with the United States, as a May 1 deadline for all U.S.-led foreign troops to withdraw from the war-shattered country fast approaches. A spokesman for the Islamist insurgent group said the meeting took place Friday night in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where Taliban political deputy chief Abdul Ghani Baradar and U.S. special Afghan peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad led their respective teams. The Taliban reject Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government as an illegal entity and product of the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan, insisting intra-Afghan peace talks should lead to the formation of an "Islamic"... More in article.wn.com »