â€˜Itâ€™s not safeâ€™: Report finds children want life away from Syria

Hundreds of Syrian children say they cannot imagine leading a life in their war-torn country, with many citing discrimination and poverty as main factors, a new report says. The 40-page study, released on Tuesday by Save the Children, comes as Syria marks 10 years since the beginning of its bloody war, now widely seen as a proxy conflict. The war began shortly after Syrians in 2011 joined a wave of anti-government Arab Spring uprisings taking place across the region. In response, authorities launched a brutal crackdown on dissent. Millions fled the country, and hundreds of thousands have since been killed. The report, Anywhere but Syria, includes testimonies from 1,900 youths between the...