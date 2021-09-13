EDITORIAL: China’s military buildup makes ‘defense’ claims hard to swallow



How can the world buy the narrative of “peaceful development” China is trying to sell? Beijing keeps building up its military, and it is little surprise that neighboring countries are becoming increasingly anxious and wary about its motives. The annual meeting of the National People’s Congress opened on March 5, and the draft national defense budget was released. The budget for 2021 is 1,355.3 billion yuan (22.6 trillion yen, or $210 billion), up 6.8 percent from a year earlier. It means China is spending on national defense more than any other country but the United States and about four times as much... More in article.wn.com » United States, Beijing Tags: Congress