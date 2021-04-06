Biden signs $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation



The signing came hours before Biden delivers his first prime-time address since taking office Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health. The signing came hours before Biden delivers his first prime-time address since taking office. He's aiming to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — as he marks one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans. "This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country," Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval...