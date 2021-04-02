ï»¿Friday, 02 April 2021
China wraps up annual session, paves way for Xi's third term

Added: 12.03.2021

China wrapped up this year's annual session of the country's parliament after paving the way for a controversial third term for President Xi Jinping, with its neighbor Japan increasingly on guard against the Asian power's ambition. In a bid to cement the authority of the Communist Party, the National People's Congress on Thursday adopted a resolution to alter Hong Kong's electoral system so that the mainland can exclude pro-democracy activists from the political arena in the territory. Also at the parliament, the Chinese government pledged to take measures to surpass the United States as the world's biggest economy by 2035, highlighting Xi's eagerness to remain in power at least for the next...

