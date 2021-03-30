Blinken to hold talks with Wang Yi in Alaska next week

Added: 11.03.2021 8:02 | 2 views | 0 comments

US President Joe Biden's top aides will hold their first talks with China next week in Alaska, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Wednesday to seek "tangible" outcomes from meeting with the nation he has called the greatest threat. In a sign of Biden's strategy to rally allies as a bulwark to China, Blinken will first travel to Japan and South Korea with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who separately will head onward to India. Blinken will then join Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, in Anchorage on March 18 with their Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi. "This is an important opportunity for us to lay out in very frank terms many concerns that we have...