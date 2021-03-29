No solution to Syrian crisis with Assad in power: Experts

Added: 12.03.2021 0:19 | 4 views | 0 comments

LONDON: A decade since the outbreak of the war in Syria, experts have warned that there can be no resolution to the crisis while President Bashar Assad remains in power “If the Assad family and entourage are still ruling Syria four years from now, Syria will be even immeasurably worse than it is now,” Frederic Hof, former US special envoy to Syria, said at an event hosted by London-based think tank Chatham House and attended by Arab News. “This is hard to imagine because we’re already looking at what is for all practical purposes a failed state. We’re seeing...