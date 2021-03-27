Big Tech Got $3 Trillion Bigger During the Pandemic â€“ and Became a Bigger Target

Added: 12.03.2021 3:06 | 6 views | 0 comments

While the past year has been financially and emotionally crippling for millions of Americans, the nation's tech giants have not only survived, but thrived. This week marks the unhappy one-year anniversary of when the weight of the coronavirus pandemic seemed to really hit the U.S., when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both announced they'd tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA halted its season - two major indicators life was about to go sideways. At the same time, the stock market was tanking, with the Dow absorbing its biggest single-day percentage decline since the "Black Monday" crash of 1987; the tech-heavy Nasdaq was beat up nearly as bad, dropping more than...