98 dead, 615 injured in explosions in Equatorial Guinea's largest city



Added: 16.03.2021



Source: www.cbsnews.com



Ninety-eight people were killed and 615 others injured in explosions caused by accidents in Equatorial Guinean's largest city of Bata, tweeted the country's health ministry... More in article.wn.com »