US and South Korea reach â€˜agreement in principleâ€™ on defense cost-sharing

Added: 15.03.2021 16:23 | 21 views | 0 comments

The United States and South Korea have agreed on a new cost-sharing agreement for stationing 28,500 U.S. troops on the peninsula, South Koreaâ€™s Foreign Ministry announced Monday. South Korean and U.S. negotiators met in Washington, D.C., from Friday to Sunday and reached a deal that South Korea will sign as soon as possible, the ministry said in a statement. â€œIn the face-to-face meeting held after a year in the COVID-19 situation, both sides had consultations based on discussions between them in the...