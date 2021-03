US and South Korea reach â€˜agreement in principleâ€™ on defense cost-sharing

Added: 15.03.2021 16:23 | 21 views | 0 comments

The United States and South Korea have agreed on a new cost-sharing agreement for stationing 28,500 U.S. troops on the peninsula, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday. South Korean and U.S. negotiators met in Washington, D.C., from Friday to Sunday and reached a deal that South Korea will sign as soon as possible, the ministry said in a statement. “In the face-to-face meeting held after a year in the COVID-19 situation, both sides had consultations based on discussions between them in the...