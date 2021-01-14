House impeaches Trump for second time â€” with some GOP support

Added: 13.01.2021 22:24 | 12 views | 0 comments

House lawmakers on Wednesday impeached President Trump for his role in last weekâ€™s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, capping an extraordinary week of violence, apprehension and partisan brawling in Congress just as Washington cranks up security in preparation for Joe Bidenâ€™s inauguration, just a week away. The 232-197 vote was historic: It made Trump the first president in the countryâ€™s history to be impeached twice. And unlike the first debate, this time the presidentâ€™s Democratic critics had support across the aisle. Ten Republicans joined every voting Democrat to approve the single impeachment article, which accuses Trump of inciting violence against the same federal government he...