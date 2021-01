'QAnon Shaman' Jake Angeli charged over pro-Trump riots



Added: 09.01.2021 19:31 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbsnews.com



A prominent follower of the baseless conspiracy theory QAnon has been charged over the US Capitol riots. Jacob Anthony Chansley, known as Jake Angeli, is in custody on charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. Mr Chansley, who calls himself the QAnon Shaman, is allegedly the man pictured with a painted face, fur hat and horns inside... More in article.wn.com »