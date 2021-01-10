ï»¿Sunday, 10 January 2021
Inequality, racism and polarisation set stage for Trump's 'American carnage'

In the film Mr Smith Goes to Washington, James Stewartâ€™s eponymous hero gazes with reverence and awe at the dome of the US Capitol, the near sacred citadel of American democracy. In the eight decades since there have been multiple reasons to question or scorn Jefferson Smithâ€™s idealism. But none so brutally jarring as last Wednesday when that same Capitol was desecrated by a pro-Trump mob who fought police, ransacked offices, brandished the Confederate flag and occupied the vice-presidentâ€™s chair on the Senate dais. Insurrection: the day white supremacist terror came to the US Capitol Read more Five people lost their lives in the violence. As the mob gathered, the Senate majority leader,...

