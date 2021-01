Added: 10.01.2021 7:45 | 13 views | 0 comments

Personal physician of Pope Francis, Fabrizzio Socorsi The personal physician of Pope Francis, Fabrizzio Socorsi, died from complications due to the Covid-19, reported the Vatican media. Soccorsi, 78, had been admitted to the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome since December 26 for an oncological pathology (cancer), but the cause of death was due to...