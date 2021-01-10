ï»¿Sunday, 10 January 2021
Capitol violence: Speaker Pelosi tells lawmakers to prepare for action next week on Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers to be â€œprepared to return to Washington" next week, suggesting she is considering impeachment or another formal response to President Donald Trumpâ€™s encouragement of supporters who attacked the Capitol. In a letter to fellow Democrats, Pelosi stopped short of saying whether she intended to move forward with impeachment or another process aimed at removing Trump from office before his term expires on Jan. 20, yet she insisted that he be held responsible in some fashion. MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All Capitol violence: Speaker Pelosi tells lawmakers to prepare for action next week on Trump â€œIt is absolutely essential that those who perpetrated the...

